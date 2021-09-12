Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ opened at $26.99 on Thursday. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

