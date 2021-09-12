Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

