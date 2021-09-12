Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.83% of Enviva Partners worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 12,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,474. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,655.50 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 776.19%.

EVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

