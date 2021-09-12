Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to announce sales of $299.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.10 million. Envestnet reported sales of $252.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Envestnet stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 186,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.