Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,123 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $9,292,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

