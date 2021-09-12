Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,450 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NICE by 28.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $300.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.50. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

