Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after purchasing an additional 961,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after purchasing an additional 526,435 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

