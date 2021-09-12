Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 22.85% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:CID opened at $32.48 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

