Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 1,481.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

