Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,322 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4,465.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS opened at $87.02 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

