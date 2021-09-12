Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

