Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 860%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ENI.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on E shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:E traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 115,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.