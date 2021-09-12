Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Engie stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

