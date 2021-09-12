Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $46.99 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

