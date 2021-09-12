Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 4.4% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.68. 93,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,037,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 1,052,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

