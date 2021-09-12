Enecuum (ENQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.54 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $20.54 million and $683,620.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enecuum has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00166284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,378,379 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

