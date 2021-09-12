Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDV. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.58.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$29.57 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

