Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.46) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

