Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($4.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. 72,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,090. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

