Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSEARCA:ESBA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.
About Empire State Realty OP
