Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $120.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,360 shares of company stock worth $11,838,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

