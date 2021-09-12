EDP – Energias de Portugal’s (EDPFY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

