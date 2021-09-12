Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

EIX opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 54.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 371,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

