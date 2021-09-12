ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of ECN traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.61. The company had a trading volume of 705,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.00. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.92 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.13.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. Standpoint Research raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.78.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
