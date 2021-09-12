ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of ECN traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.61. The company had a trading volume of 705,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.00. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.92 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.13.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. Standpoint Research raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.78.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

