Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post $5.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.39. 1,655,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,163. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

