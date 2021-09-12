easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 827.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.26. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

