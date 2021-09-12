Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

