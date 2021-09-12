Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.16 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EPAY stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09.
In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
