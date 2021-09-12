Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.16 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

