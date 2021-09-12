Duality Advisers LP Sells 45,280 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 69.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,280 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,302 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 39.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLF opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

