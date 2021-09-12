Duality Advisers LP Invests $845,000 in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Calavo Growers by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

