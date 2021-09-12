Duality Advisers LP Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,584 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

