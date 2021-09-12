Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,264 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $567,946.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $503,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,310. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -244.38 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

