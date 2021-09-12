Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $97,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.