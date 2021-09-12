Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 44,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

