Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRVN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.51.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter worth $144,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

