DREP Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00163284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.07 or 0.00732430 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.