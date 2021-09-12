Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

DRM stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.12. 46,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -28.88. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$27.49.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

DRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.