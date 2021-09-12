Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 442,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.79 and a 12-month high of C$17.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

