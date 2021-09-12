Douglas N. Armer Sells 644 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $21,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas N. Armer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Douglas N. Armer sold 632 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $20,306.16.

BXMT opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

