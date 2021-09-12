Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE EW opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

