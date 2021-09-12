Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $16.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

DPZ traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.87. The company had a trading volume of 323,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.23. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

