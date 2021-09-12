Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLMAF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

