Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce $26.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the highest is $27.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $103.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,469. Docebo has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at $21,445,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

