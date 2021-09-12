dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) versus Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Head-To-Head Survey

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $20.04 million 4.96 $3.34 million N/A N/A dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coda Octopus Group and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.77%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 27.32% 15.59% 14.14% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. It is also called the Products segment. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It is also called the Services segment. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

