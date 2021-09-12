Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$350.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIV. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

