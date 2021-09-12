Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several research firms recently commented on DHC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 557,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,688 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 973,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,567. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $829.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

