Digitex (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0028

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

