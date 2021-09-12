Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,089 shares of company stock valued at $33,942,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

NYSE:DLR opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average of $150.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

