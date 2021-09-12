Dietmar Voss Purchases 39,720 Shares of Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Stock

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) insider Dietmar Voss bought 39,720 shares of Monadelphous Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$9.96 ($7.11) per share, with a total value of A$395,611.20 ($282,579.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Monadelphous Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Monadelphous Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Mongolia, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

