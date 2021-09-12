DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.25.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE DKS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.06. 2,804,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,745. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.